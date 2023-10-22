Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $201.70 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

