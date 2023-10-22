Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Shares Down 0.1%

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 52,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 10,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

