Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB cut their target price on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised Northland Power from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.50.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$20.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.96 and a 12 month high of C$41.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2942675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.36%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

