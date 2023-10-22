Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $176,629. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

