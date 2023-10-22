NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) PT Lowered to $59.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

NWE opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

