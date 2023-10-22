Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NU were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NU by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter worth about $2,821,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in NU by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 910,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 231,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NU by 57.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.70 and a beta of 1.12.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

