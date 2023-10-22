NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.39.

NU stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. NU has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.50 and a beta of 1.12.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,228,000 after buying an additional 10,819,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,438,000 after buying an additional 1,521,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

