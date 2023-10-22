Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

