NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Reduced by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,931 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $185.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

