Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 3.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $200,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,750. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 366.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

