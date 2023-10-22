Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 76,044 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Inotiv worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Inotiv stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $23.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.77 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%.

Inotiv Profile

(Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.