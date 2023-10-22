Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 1,734,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.