Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Eyenovia worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Stock Down 2.3 %

EYEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 228,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 45,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $98,361 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

