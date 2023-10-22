Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 561,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 1,133,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

