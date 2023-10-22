Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.47. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

