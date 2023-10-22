Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,482 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. 54,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,435. The company has a market capitalization of $671.30 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOX shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

