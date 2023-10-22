Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIVG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $566.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.