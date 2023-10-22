Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 689,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares in the company, valued at $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

