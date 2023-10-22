Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ranpak worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ranpak by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,093,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 537,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ranpak by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 13,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $72,058.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 13,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $72,058.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of PACK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 437,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,675. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

