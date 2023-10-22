Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 12,450,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,254,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.