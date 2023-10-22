Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,457,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

