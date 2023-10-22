Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,529. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

