Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.47. 342,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.