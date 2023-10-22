Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $183,943.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,858,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 364,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $327.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.