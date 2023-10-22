Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.84. 1,278,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,875. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

