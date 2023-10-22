Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,504. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

