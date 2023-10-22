Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 4,731,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,456. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

