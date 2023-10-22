Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $27.16. 14,510,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,039,230. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

