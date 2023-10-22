Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

VT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

