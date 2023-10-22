Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Atlanta Braves worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BATRA. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. 49,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,083. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

