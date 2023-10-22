Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3 %

Amphenol stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 2,884,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,630. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

