Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 7,027 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. ESAB comprises about 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 849,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,331.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 0.2 %

ESAB stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $65.08. 218,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,526. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

