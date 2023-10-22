Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 7,693 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of PowerFleet worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $715,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Price Performance

PowerFleet stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 353,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.