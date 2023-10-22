Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,216,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 281,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,085. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

