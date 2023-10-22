Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $78.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.76.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

