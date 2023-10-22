OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

OCCIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.