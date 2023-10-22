Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

ODC opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after buying an additional 272,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 239.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $1,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.