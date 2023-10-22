Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLK opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,616,000 after buying an additional 501,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,592,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 31,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

