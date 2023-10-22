Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

