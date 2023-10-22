Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,636 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Omnicom Group worth $67,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

