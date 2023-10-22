One Day In July LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned 1.36% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,379. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

