One Day In July LLC Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.10. 131,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,311. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $225.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.