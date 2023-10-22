One Day In July LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 6.8% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 599,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 465,554 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

