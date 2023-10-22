One Day In July LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,403 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

