One Day In July LLC Has $9.71 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,208,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 16,469,145 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

