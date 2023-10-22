One Day In July LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,030. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

