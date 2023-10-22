One Day In July LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,188,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. 670,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

