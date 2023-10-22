One Day In July LLC Invests $211,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.59. 12,785,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,098. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

