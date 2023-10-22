One Day In July LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

One Day In July LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. 9,323,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,694. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

