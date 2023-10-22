One Day In July LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,104,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 82,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.44. The stock had a trading volume of 262,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

